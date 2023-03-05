Democrat Biden Challenger Marianne Williamson Says the DNC Is “Rigging” The System for Biden

The Democratic Party has made it clear that it will stand behind Biden in a re-election bid.

Although Biden has yet to formally announce he’s running, it’s anticipated he will make the announcement in the upcoming months.

Despite Biden not officially announcing he’s running, one Democratic challenger has already launched her campaign.

The Gateway Pundit reported on Saturday self-help author Marianna Williamson is officially running against Biden in the 2024 Democratic primary.

In her most recent exclusive interview with ABC News Williamson took a step further and told ABC reporter Johnathan Karl “The DNC should not be rigging the system. They don’t even pretend anymore.”

Karl would shoot back quickly “So that’s what’s going on, they’re rigging the system for Biden?”

To which Williamson responded “They even admit that, Jonathan.”

WATCH:

Democrat presidential candidate Marianne Williamson: "The DNC should not be rigging the system. They don’t even pretend anymore." Q: "So that’s what’s going on, they’re rigging the system for Biden?" Williamson: "They even admit that, Jonathan." pic.twitter.com/KnTnDtmX0B — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 5, 2023

Williamson isn’t lying.

The Gateway Pundit reported back in 2016 that the DNC “fired three top officials after the Democrat Party was caught rigging their primary against Bernie Sanders.”

