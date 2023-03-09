Colin Kaepernick Lashes Out at White Adoptive Parents – Accuses them of “Perpetuating Racism”

What a pig.
Colin Kaepernick lashed out at his adoptive parents in an interview on Thursday. Kaepernick was discussing his upcoming book, obviously ghostwritten.
Colin Kaepernick is famous for kneeling during the National Anthem and praising Marxist dictator Fidel Castro.
Kaepernick shows his adoptive parents as much respect as he shows his country.
FOX News reported:
Kaepernick talked about coming to terms with his racial identity while growing up in a White family in his new graphic novel, “Change the Game.” The former football player recalled disagreements with his parents that he attributed to racism, calling his upbringing “problematic.”
“I know my parents loved me. But there were still very problematic things that I went through,” the biracial quarterback said to CBS News.
“I think it was important to show that, no, this can happen in your own home, and how we move forward collectively while addressing the racism that is being perpetuated,” he added.
Kaepernick illustrated one specific example of this in the novel, depicting a fight he had with his parents during high school over his hairstyle.
Inspired to braid his hair in cornrows like his hero, NBA star Allen Iverson, Kaepernick recalled received pushback from is parents.
“He’s getting what rolls?” his mom says in the graphic novel.
Kaepernick said that after styling his hair this way, his mom warned his hair was “not professional” and he “looked like a little thug.”