Coincidence? Maryland’s Long-Serving Elections Director Linda Malone Resigns Hours After Okeefe Media

Coincidence?

On Tuesday night investigative journalist James O’Keefe III broke his first major investigation at O’Keefe Media Group.

The legendary journalist exposed the Democrat’s VAST NETWORK of donation harvesters or “Smurfs.”

** MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DONATION HARVESTING

** HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ILLEGAL DROPS

** CROSSING NUMEROUS STATES!

The O’Keefe Media Group Uncovers Potential MASSIVE Money Laundering into Political Campaigns.

The 9 minute video was posted on Twitter last night.

BREAKING: O’Keefe Media Group Uncovers Potential MASSIVE Money Laundering into Political Campaigns #FollowTheMoneypic.twitter.com/MiNS63G2rI — O’Keefe Media Group (@OKeefeMedia) March 29, 2023

This video was taken in Maryland where hundreds of donation harvesters for the Democrat Party were identified.

On Wednesday morning, Linda Lamone, the longtime and often controversial Maryland elections administrator resigned.

She told the authorities, “It’s time.”

Linda brought the latest voting machines into Maryland. She did her job.

Maryland Matters reported: