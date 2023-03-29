Coincidence? Maryland’s Long-Serving Elections Director Linda Malone Resigns Hours After Okeefe Media

Coincidence?
On Tuesday night investigative journalist James O’Keefe III broke his first major investigation at O’Keefe Media Group.
The legendary journalist exposed the Democrat’s VAST NETWORK of donation harvesters or “Smurfs.”
** MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DONATION HARVESTING
** HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ILLEGAL DROPS
** CROSSING NUMEROUS STATES!
The O’Keefe Media Group Uncovers Potential MASSIVE Money Laundering into Political Campaigns.
The 9 minute video was posted on Twitter last night.
This video was taken in Maryland where hundreds of donation harvesters for the Democrat Party were identified.
On Wednesday morning, Linda Lamone, the longtime and often controversial Maryland elections administrator resigned.
She told the authorities, “It’s time.”
Linda brought the latest voting machines into Maryland. She did her job.
Maryland Matters reported:
Linda H. Lamone, the occasionally controversial, at times embattled, but seemingly unflappable Maryland elections administrator — currently the second-longest-serving chief elections official in the nation — is stepping down from the post after more than 25 years.
Lamone, who turns 81 in July, told the five-member State Board of Elections at its regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday that she would be retiring sometime this summer, with the date yet to be determined, possibly Sept. 1.
“It’s time. It’s time,” Lamone said in a rare emotional moment before the board’s meeting, repeating it as if to assure herself.
Credited with ushering Maryland’s elections system into the 21st century, Lamone has overseen the uniform modernization of voting machines statewide, centralization of control of local board operations, computerization of campaign finance reports and revamping of the state election code.
She is quick to credit her staff, pointing out that she could not have done any of it alone.