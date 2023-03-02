“Insanity” — New York City To Pay $21,500 to 320 Far-Left Protesters Over 2020 Protests and Riots that Cost the City Millions

The BLM riots during the summer of 2020 destroyed thousands of businesses and caused up to $2 billion to be paid in insurance claims.

Black Lives Matter-Antifa mobs caused over one billion dollars in damages in cities across America since May. In Minneapolis alone, Black Lives Matter mobs damaged or destroyed over 1,500 businesses or buildings.

Over 700 police officers were injured in the BLM riots — and that was back in June!

Black Lives Matter was linked to conservatively 91% of the riots that resulted in the most expensive property damage in US insurance history

Democrats incited the Black Lives Matter mobs for months as they destroyed communities across the country.

Despite this, a group of far-left activists sued the police for allegedly engaging in “kettling.”

Trending Politics News reported:

According to the lawsuit, in the summer of 2020, after the death of George Floyd, numerous businesses in Manhattan were destroyed by protesters and looters. The demonstrators vandalized storefronts and stole merchandise from many stores. In response to several damaging and expensive protests, former Mayor Bill de Blasio imposed an 8 p.m. curfew in early June to discourage looting. However, on June 4, 2020, approximately 10 minutes after the curfew began, New York Police Department officers allegedly engaged in “kettling” or trapping activists protesting Floyd’s death in a Bronx neighborhood. Kettling is a crowd control tactic used by law enforcement in which they surround a group of protesters, trapping them within a confined area, typically using physical barriers or a police line. The purpose of kettling is to prevent the protesters from dispersing and to limit their mobility, which allows the police to control the situation more effectively. However, kettling has been criticized for being aggressive and violating the rights of peaceful protesters. In 2020, New York City police used the crowd control tactic known as “kettling” to confine protesters, and then allegedly used force, including batons and pepper spray. As a result, the city has agreed to pay millions of dollars to hundreds of protesters, with each receiving $21,500 in compensation. According to the lawsuit, “Many protesters were left injured and bleeding. Some protesters fainted, or lost consciousness and went into convulsions.”

New York City is now going to pay $21,500 to each demonstrator affected.

Because 320 demonstrators meet the criteria for the payout, $6.88 million will be paid.

Epoch Times reported:

The New York City government has agreed to pay more than 300 Black Lives Matter demonstrators $21,500 each to settle a lawsuit over the crowd control tactics police used in response to demonstrations in the summer of 2020. … On Tuesday, an attorney for the plaintiffs announced they had reached a settlement (pdf) with the city after more than two and a half years. The agreement stipulates that each of the 320 people who met the class description would receive $21,500, with an additional $2,500 awarded to each individual who was given a legal summons after they were arrested. The agreement also covered attorney’s fees for the plaintiffs who brought the lawsuit forward.

The New York Post Editorial Board called the payouts “insanity.”

In an editorial, they said, “This is the madness of our lawsuit-obsessed, narcissistic society that a group of people who took to the streets to provoke the police are being paid because they provoked the police.”

The New York Post reported:

Now you, the taxpayers, will be giving these radicals $6 million. Trending: EPIC! Elon Musk Responds to Catturd2 After ‘Based’ Senator Mike Lee Has His Private Twitter Account Removed This is the madness of our lawsuit-obsessed, narcissistic society that a group of people who took to the streets to provoke the police are being paid because they provoked the police. … No one was seriously ­injured. Most were let go after a few hours. The protesters were begging to be arrested.

Will any BLM protestors pay for the damage caused to businesses?

