Chuck Schumer Claims Republican Bill Supporting Parents’ Rights in Education is ‘Orwellian’

This week, House Republicans passed a bill that aims to give parents more control over the education of their children by increasing transparency.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer has called the bill Orwellian. Why must Democrats always engage in projection?

Parents have every right to know what their children are being exposed to in schools. Especially public schools which are built and run on tax dollars provided by parents!

ABC News describes the bill:

House GOP passes Parents Bill of Rights Act House Republicans narrowly passed the Parents Bill of Rights Act on Friday, sending the proposal along to the Senate, where it is highly unlikely to receive a vote. H.R. 5 passed in a 213-208 vote Friday morning, with five Republicans — Reps. Andy Biggs, Ken Buck, Matt Gaetz, Mike Lawler and Matt Rosendale — joining all Democrats to vote against the measure. Rep. Julia Letlow, R-La., the bill’s sponsor, shook hands and fist bumped rejoicing members upon the bill’s passage. “Today was a win for every mother or father, but most importantly for every student in America,” Speaker Kevin McCarthy said at a press conference following the vote, noting thousands of parents supported the bill. Backers of the bill say H.R. 5 has five core principles: Parents have the right to know what their children are being taught, to be heard, to see the school budget and spending, to protect their children’s privacy and to keep their children safe. “It is not an attempt to have Congress dictate their [schools] curriculum, or determine the books in the library,” Letlow explained. “Instead, this bill aims to bring more transparency and accountability to education, allowing parents to be informed and when they have questions and concerns to lawfully bring to their local school board,” she said.

And here is Chuck Schumer:

This MAGA House Republican school control bill is Orwellian to the core. It will not see the light of day here in the Senate.https://t.co/VrTXBo9pUN — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 24, 2023

Does Schumer even hear himself?

Shorter Chuck Schumer. Parenting is Orwellian. — Gus (@Gus_802) March 25, 2023

Typical democrats trying to steal the rights from you and give them to government. https://t.co/aQsYVXdSKU — Mad Nebraskan (@MadNebraskan) March 25, 2023

Either Chuck hasn't read Orwell, or assumes we haven't. https://t.co/DKT47N7jOH — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) March 25, 2023

Schumer is just protecting his precious supporters in the teacher unions.