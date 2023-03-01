Nasty, Tyrannical, Foul-Mouthed Lori Lightfoot Concedes in Mayoral Race After a Third Place Finish in First Round of Voting

Chicago’s worst mayor conceded last night after placing third to Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson in the first round of voting in the Chicago mayoral race.

This woman was such a disaster.

Poor Lori, couldn’t blame this on any Republican or legal gun owner like she usually does. Instead, she wished Vallas and Johnson good luck in the next round.

Under Lightfoot crime soared and homicides went through the roof. Businesses were looted and fled the city. Even the Magnificent Mile was not safe from Lightfoot’s wrath. How many times did we witness the upscale stores emptied out by BLM youths in a well-planned night of mass looting?

Lightfoot conceded last night.

Lori Lightfoot Concedes As Crime Crisis Continues pic.twitter.com/YkHkHzvL6r — Red Voice Media (@redvoicenews) March 1, 2023

Classless Lightfoot liked to hurl the f-word at Republicans like Donald Trump and Clarence Thomas.

Unhinged comments from Chicago’s Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot: “I will code what I really want to say to Donald Trump. It’s two words: It begins with F and ends with U.” pic.twitter.com/wRO5R6CT46 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 1, 2023

She had a weird fetish for posting cringeworthy dancing videos.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is dancing on TikTok while violent crime surges and people continue getting gunned down in the street. pic.twitter.com/5UJHRMYEpg — MRCTV (@mrctv) October 5, 2022

Dances with Criminals! Mayor Lori Lightfoot dancing in the streets of Chicago as crime soars 61% pic.twitter.com/U5OhMPZ1rW pic.twitter.com/Rutcb4IkD8 — Ronald Kelly (@RonK3l) January 30, 2023

Chicago….

Mayor Lori Lightfoot sucks at dancing and sucks as Mayor. I bust out better moves making toast. #OpenAmerica #Cody45 pic.twitter.com/YDNXvGWPTM — (@buzzman888) May 3, 2020

Lightfoot was singing while crime soared.

SHOCKING VIDEO of @LoriLightfoot Lip Singing and Dancing,

While Chicago Businesses are being Looted, and Citizens are Being Beaten, Robbed and Murdered in the streets due to Democrat Policies.. This Hardly seems an Occasion of Celebration @chicagosmayor pic.twitter.com/AJ7Df3iufo — Joe Talbot (@JT3cool) October 6, 2022

Even the communists in Chicago had enough of Lightfoot. 84% of Chicago voters rejected this failure.