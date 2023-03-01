Nasty, Tyrannical, Foul-Mouthed Lori Lightfoot Concedes in Mayoral Race After a Third Place Finish in First Round of Voting

by

Chicago’s worst mayor conceded last night after placing third to Paul Vallas and Brandon Johnson in the first round of voting in the Chicago mayoral race.

This woman was such a disaster.

Poor Lori, couldn’t blame this on any Republican or legal gun owner like she usually does. Instead, she wished Vallas and Johnson good luck in the next round.

Under Lightfoot crime soared and homicides went through the roof. Businesses were looted and fled the city. Even the Magnificent Mile was not safe from Lightfoot’s wrath. How many times did we witness the upscale stores emptied out by BLM youths in a well-planned night of mass looting?

Lightfoot conceded last night.

Classless Lightfoot liked to hurl the f-word at Republicans like Donald Trump and Clarence Thomas.

She had a weird fetish for posting cringeworthy dancing videos.

Lightfoot was singing while crime soared.

Even the communists in Chicago had enough of Lightfoot. 84% of Chicago voters rejected this failure.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.
You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 