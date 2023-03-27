Chargers Lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day Says He Was Sexually Assaulted by TSA Agent in SoCal

Los Angeles Chargers lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day said TSA agents at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California sexually assaulted him on Friday.

“I really just got sexually assaulted by TSA at @JohnWayneAir. After I asked the gentleman to please stop BC I’m uncomfortable and I feel that this part of the check is unnecessary (After he felt what was needed). Then they told me I was the problem after 3 TSA agents swarmed me.” the football player said.

Sebastian Joseph-Day said the experience was dehumanizing.

“I travel a lot, for personal and work reasons. I’ve never experienced anything like that” he said.

The football player said he filed a complaint and the TSA made him jump through hoops.

I’m not sharing this on Twitter for sympathy. I’m sharing this so this group of gentleman and staff aren’t allowed to do this ever again to another human being. @JohnWayneAir @City_of_Irvine @OCSheriff @OCGovCA — Sebastian Joseph-Day (@SJD_51) March 24, 2023

“TSA is aware of allegations made by a traveler who was screened by TSA officers at John Wayne Orange County Airport Friday morning. We are looking into the matter to determine if our procedures were followed and whether any corrective action needs to be taken,” the agency told Fox News.

The Transportation Security Administration was founded after 9/11 to keep Americans safe from terrorists – so the public was told.

The TSA doesn’t prevent terrorist attacks.

They are too busy molesting passengers and harassing old ladies, children and handicapped people.

Recall, a TSA agent groped and searched under Purple Heart triple-amputee Brian Kolfage’s hips, buttocks, groin and his half arm searching for what exactly? In addition to groping Kolfage, agents also swabbed his prosthetic legs and wheelchair for explosives.