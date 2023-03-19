Calls Grow on the Left for Trump to Be Held Without Bail – For a Misdemeanor

The left is salivating at the idea that finally Orange Man Bad will be arrested and perp walked in front of the media next week. But that is not enough for them. Calls have gone out on Saturday for President Trump to be held without bail because they say he is a danger to the country over his call for supporters to protest should he be arrested. The liberals are saying this is an incitement to another January 6 and therefore Trump should be kept behind bars where he could not post calls for protests on social media.

New York has extremely lax bail laws, making bail non-existent for most of those charged. However, the liberals think an exception should be made for Trump.

Leading the parade is former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, who appeared on MSNBC on Saturday to raise the specter of a judge denying Trump bail.

For those who can stomach it, Kirschner also posted another video of him further commenting on Trump’s expected arrest, “Trump says he’ll be ARRESTED on Tuesday; tells his supporters to come to Manhattan for his arrest to “TAKE OUR NATION BACK!” When it comes to inciting imminent lawless conduct, Donald Trump has priors.”

Sirius/XM host and former attorney Dean Obeidallah, “Donald Trump should NOT get bail. There is no conditions that can be imposed that “would reasonably assure the safety of the community” if Trump was released on bail. He will 100% incite violence. Plus he’s a flight risk-esp since he owns a plane. #NoBailForTrump”

Cable commentator and former New York state civil prosecutor Tristan Snell, “Donald Trump should be denied bail — he has a history of inciting violent unrest and is calling it for now again. He cannot remain free while awaiting trial.”

Occupy Democrats’ Grant Stern, “This is a clear reason to lock him up without bail.”

Former prosecutor Mark Romano (a Democrat voting ‘constitutional conservative’), “This is Donald Trump’s way of begging his supporters to get violent. He is too stupid to realize that this strategy is only going to end up with him arrested and jailed without bail. No trial judge will allow an indicted defendant to do this kind of crap.”

Democrat activist Erica Marsh, “Once indicted on Tuesday, Donald Trump should not be given bail. He should be held in jail until his trial. Not only is he a flight risk, but he will likely commit even more crimes if released. Do you agree?”

Liberal activist Molly Ploofkins, “Donald Trump should be denied bail for his post calling for protests. #LockHimUp”

Obeidallah observed that there is an extremely high standard for having bail set in New York, “Sadly it looks like Trump will get bail in New York because “New York is the only state without a so-called dangerousness standard.” Meaning the judge can’t deny bail because Trump is a danger to the public if released–and he 100% is.”

While not calling for no bail, Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) hit ten on the hysteria meter, “It was Donald Trump who broadcasted to the world the FBI raided his home to retrieve top secret documents. And it’s Donald Trump who has broadcasted to the world that he’ll soon be arrested. His goal is acts of violence in his name. And we must be prepared to protect against it.”