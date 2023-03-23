BREAKING: NYC Grand Jury to Reconvene Thursday to Consider Charges Against President Donald Trump – Additional Witness Could be Called

A New York City Grand Jury is scheduled to reconvene today to weigh charges against President Donald Trump brought by far-left Manhattan District attorney Alvin Bragg.

The grand jury cancelled deliberations on Wednesday for unspecified reasons.

Trump is facing specious misdemeanor charges related to providing $130,000 just before the 2016 Presidential Election to Stormy Daniels. Trump’s disgraced former lawyer Michael Cohen, allegedly passed the money to Daniels to keep quiet about the encounter. Nothing about this transaction is illegal as contracts requiring one party in a transaction to not publicize an event or activity are commonplace in America.

Cohen was previously convicted of several crimes and sentenced to three years in prison in 2018. These charges include lying to Congress, as well as campaign-finance violations and tax evasion.

The Mueller gang never took on this case and Federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York decided against charging Trump related to the Stormy Daniels payment back in 2019, despite Cohen’s testimony. The Federal Election Commission also closed an investigation into the case in 2021.

But Bragg resurrected the case because he wanted to fulfill a campaign promise to indict Trump and put him in prison.

