BREAKING: NYC Grand Jury to Reconvene Thursday to Consider Charges Against President Donald Trump – Additional Witness Could be Called

A New York City Grand Jury is scheduled to reconvene today to weigh charges against President Donald Trump brought by far-left Manhattan District attorney Alvin Bragg.
The grand jury cancelled deliberations on Wednesday for unspecified reasons.
Trump is facing specious misdemeanor charges related to providing $130,000 just before the 2016 Presidential Election to Stormy Daniels. Trump’s disgraced former lawyer Michael Cohen, allegedly passed the money to Daniels to keep quiet about the encounter. Nothing about this transaction is illegal as contracts requiring one party in a transaction to not publicize an event or activity are commonplace in America.
Cohen was previously convicted of several crimes and sentenced to three years in prison in 2018. These charges include lying to Congress, as well as campaign-finance violations and tax evasion.
The Mueller gang never took on this case and Federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York decided against charging Trump related to the Stormy Daniels payment back in 2019, despite Cohen’s testimony. The Federal Election Commission also closed an investigation into the case in 2021.
But Bragg resurrected the case because he wanted to fulfill a campaign promise to indict Trump and put him in prison.
The Wall Street Journal reported:
A Manhattan grand jury considering Donald Trump’s role in paying hush money to a porn star is scheduled to meet Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter, in what will likely be the panel’s last day of deliberations this week as it moves closer to a potential indictment of the former president.
The return of grand jurors comes after a scheduled meeting Wednesday was called off by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, which is presenting evidence that could lay the groundwork for charges against Mr. Trump. Prosecutors on Thursday could call an additional witness or present formal charges to the jurors before asking that they vote to issue them.
Mr. Trump wrote on his social-media network Wednesday that Mr. Bragg, a Democrat, “is attempting to build a case that has NEVER BEEN BROUGHT BEFORE AND ACTUALLY, CAN’T BE BROUGHT.”
While most evidence and testimony has already been presented to the grand jury, it is possible that Mr. Bragg’s office could call an additional witness to rebut testimony given to the panel on Monday by Robert Costello, a lawyer who appeared at the request of Mr. Trump’s legal team. Mr. Costello said he told the grand jury that former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who made a $130,000 payment to Ms. Daniels, was an unreliable witness who has told conflicting stories about the hush-money agreement.
Any potential indictment of Mr. Trump wouldn’t be public until it is unsealed by a judge. Even if the former president is charged this week, law-enforcement officials believe Mr. Trump is unlikely to come to New York until next week to face the charges.