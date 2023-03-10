BREAKING: California Regulators CLOSE Silicon Valley Bank – FDIC Named Receiver – CEO Allegedly Sold $3.5 Million in Stock in Last Two Weeks

California regulators closed Silicon Valley Bank on Friday. The FDIC was named receiver.

Silicon Valley Bank has been closed by the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) has been appointed receiver, becoming the first FDIC-backed institution to fail this year. The news comes amid a crisis at parent SVB Financial Group SIVB, , which lost a record 60% of its value on Thursday, after it disclosed large losses from securities sales and announced a dilutive stock offering along with a profit warning. The FDIC said all insured depositors will have full access to their accounts no later than Monday morning. Uninsured depositors will get a receivership certificate and may be entitled to dividends once the FDIC sells the bank’s assets.

The https://t.co/Si9k0vQ3RW… https://t.co/6HiqURIOcs pic.twitter.com/RgkHlh7lPc — SANTINO (@MichaelSCollura) March 10, 2023

The bank reportedly holds $173 billion in deposits.

The crash could cause a recession.

The company provided funding to 44% of all venture capital-backed tech and healthcare companies that publicly listed on a stock exchange last year, according to its website.

—Crash may cause a recession! pic.twitter.com/wA38Mx1edb — Deedy (@debarghya_das) March 10, 2023

Customers tried to pull millions of dollars out and can’t. Online banking and mobile services showing unavailable for some customers.

The Feds shut it down.

Good Morning Everyone! Silicon Valley Bank is getting worse. Customers trying to pull millions of dollars out and can’t. Online banking and mobile services showing unavailable for some customers. Stock down 60% pre-market. If the bank fails, it would be the second largest… https://t.co/dCnew8tzAP pic.twitter.com/h7YcocnvZX — Genevieve Roch-Decter, CFA (@GRDecter) March 10, 2023

The CEO of Silicon Valley Bank sold $3.5 million in stock in the last two weeks!

CEO of Silicon Valley Bank sold $3.57 million of stock within the last two weeks. Did he know something? pic.twitter.com/l4PbA6WWbG — Genevieve Roch-Decter, CFA (@GRDecter) March 10, 2023

It should have been obvious when Jim Cramer started propping it up last month.