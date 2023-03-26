BLAGO DESTROYS CROOKED DA ALVIN BRAGG – Shuts Down FOX News Anti-Trumper Eric Shawn (VIDEO)

Rob Blaggojevich did not hold back today on FOX News Channel.

The former Illinois governor knows what it’s like to be a victim of prosecutorial misconduct. Obama’s lackeys had Governor Blagojevich jailed for 8 years. Blago was only let out after President Trump pardoned him for the madeup crimes against him.

On Sunday Governor Blagojevich went hard after crooked Soros-funded DA Alvin Bragg.

Rod Blagojevich: It’s deja vu all over again. They are doing to President Trump at the major league level to a Republican president what they were successfully able to do a Democrat governor at a AAA level. This is frightening for our country. Every American, Democrat and Republican, needs to be not only alarmed but shouldn’t stand for this. Because this goes to the very heart of our freedoms as Americans – the right of the people to self-government… When you can’t find a crime, don’t invent one.

When anti-Trumper FOX News host Eric Shawn suggested President Trump was to blame for rioting on January 6 because he questioned the 2020 stolen election, BLAGO HIT BACK–

Eric Shawn: It was his lies his election lies that it was his election lies and violent rhetoric that helped spur some of those people… Rod Blagojevich: You’re criminalizing things that are free speech. I’m sorry Eric.

Chew on that, Eric Shawn!

Via Midnight Rider.

