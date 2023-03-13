UGLY PEOPLE: Bitter Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Tucker Carlson and January 6th Political Prisoners At Oscars (VIDEO)

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the Academy Awards last night for some reason. His rating are in the toilet. Apparently, they didn’t want a real comedian like Greg Gutfeld who is beating all of the late night hosts in ratings.

Jimmy Kimmel is still mad he can’t tell women on the street to stick their hands down his pants.

Jimmy Kimmel took a swipe at Tucker Carlson and the January 6 political prisoners who are serving years in prison for their actions with the feds on January 6.

Jimmy Kimmel: Anyone who’s ever received a text message from their father knows how important editing is. Editors do amazing things. Editors can turn 44 0 hour of violent insurrection footage into a respectful sightseeing tour of the Capitol. They’re working is under appreciated.

The leftist audience loved it. They love mocking their political prisoners.

They do not care in the least that hundreds of American families are being persecuted for non-violent misdemeanors. It makes their day.