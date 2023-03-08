Biological Male Receives Award During the International Women of Courage Ceremony at White House with Dr. Jill (VIDEO)

A biological male received an award during the International Women Day of Courage Ceremony at the White House on Wednesday.

Jill Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken proudly stood next to the transgender (bio male) award recipient.

Joe Biden was MIA.

The International Woman of Courage Awards ceremony recognizes those “who have demonstrated exceptional courage, strength, and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equity and equality, and the empowerment of women and girls, in all their diversity – often at great personal risk and sacrifice,” according to the State Department.

“In Argentina, Alba Rueda, is a transgender woman who was kicked out of classrooms, barred from sitting for exams, refused job opportunities, subjected to violence and rejected by her family. But if the face of these challenges, she worked to end violence and discrimination against the LGBTQI+ community in Argentina,’ the presenter said.

Jill Biden gave the man a kiss as he received his ‘Woman of Courage’ award.

