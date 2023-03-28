Biden’s HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra Admits His Department Has Been Illegally Spending Unauthorized Funds for the Past Two Years (VIDEO)

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on Tuesday testified before the House Ways and Means Committee on Biden’s fiscal year 2024 budget.

Georgia Rep. Andrew Clyde grilled Xavier Becerra about spending unauthorized funds.

“Do you think unauthorized federal programs should be funded?” Rep. Clyde asked Becerra.

Becerra offered up some talking points to avoid answering the question.

Rep. Clyde pushed back and asked Becerra if he is spending unauthorized funds on Title X family planning services.

“Title X has not been authorized since 1985,” the Congressman said before asking Becerra why he hasn’t asked for authorization to spent the money.

Xavier Becerra admitted he has been illegally spending unauthorized funds for the past two years.

“I would love to have the authorization,” Becerra said.

VIDEO: