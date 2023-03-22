Biden Regime Trying to Arrange Taxpayer Funded Bailout of COVID Vaccine-Maker Moderna – Former Federal Judge Blasts Move as “Misuse of the Law”

The Biden Regime has decided that Americans suffering from vaccine-related injuries connected to the Moderna COVID vaccine is not cruel enough. Now they want taxpayers to foot the bill for a major bailout of the pharmaceutical giant.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Moderna failed to convince a federal judge that it should not have to face a patent lawsuit over its COVID-19 vaccine and that the US government should have been sued instead.

TGP also reported that in 2022, Arbutus Biopharma Corp and Genevant Sciences filed a lawsuit against Moderna in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, accusing the vaccine manufacturer of patent infringement on its COVID-19 vaccine.

The two biotech companies sued Moderna over infringement claims on six patents concerning the manufacture and sale of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine. They want the federal court to award them monetary damages due to the infringement.

Now the Department of “Justice” has intervened in an attempt to rescue Moderna and put taxpayers on the hook. A United States attorney filed a “statement of interest” to argue the federal government must take on any liability that Moderna might be guilty of related to the COVID shot.

A highly-respected former federal judge calls this “a misuse of the law.”

Fox News exclusively reported: