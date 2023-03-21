Biden Regime Now Releasing Hordes of Chinese Illegal Aliens Into US (VIDEO)

by

The Biden Regime is now releasing hordes of Chinese illegal aliens into the United States with NTAs (notice to appear).

Fox News captured the Chinese illegals being released to an NGO in Brownsville, Texas on Tuesday.

The illegals were given NTAs because there are so many crossing into the US and no more space to house them, according to Fox News.

WATCH:

Border Patrol says the number of Chinese nationals illegally crossing the border has recently spiked.

Border Patrol has encountered over 4,300 Chinese illegals in 2023 – up from 2,176 in 2022 and 450 in 2021.

Cartel smugglers are cashing in on the Chinese illegals and charging them as much as triple what they charge other migrants from South America, Fox News reported.

More than 5 million illegal aliens have crossed over the border since Joe Biden was sworn into office in January 2021 and more than 1 million ‘gotaways’ are roaming around inside the US.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 