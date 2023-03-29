Biden Makes Multiple False Statements About Guns and the Second Amendment (VIDEO)

Joe Biden made multiple false claims about guns and the Second Amendment this week, in response to the shooting in Nashville.

This has become routine for Biden and the press fails the public by refusing to correct him, presumably because the media agrees with the idea of gun control.

Is it too much to ask that if people are going to talk about guns that they should know what they’re talking about?

FOX News reports:

Biden makes multiple false Second Amendment claims in wake of Nashville Covenant School tragedy President Joe Biden responded to Monday’s fatal school shootings in Nashville, Tennessee, during a stop in North Carolina on Tuesday, spreading misinformation about the Second Amendment in the wake of tragedy. The president made a scheduled stop in Durham, North Carolina, to speak about his economic agenda and the advancement of semiconductors. But before he got to the meat of his speech Tuesday, the president addressed the tragedy that occurred at a private Christian school in Nashville, the Covenant School, on Monday… The president, who describes himself as a “Second Amendment guy,” said the weapons used on Monday were “weapons of war” and that the right to bear arms is not absolute. “You’re not allowed to go out and own an automatic weapon. You’re not allowed to own a machine gun. You’re not allowed to own a flamethrower,” Biden said. “You’re not allowed to own so many other things. Why in God’s name do we allow these weapons of war on our streets and in our public schools?” In the U.S., it is not illegal to own a flamethrower nor is it illegal to own a machine gun. To own a machine gun, or fully automatic weapon, a person must not be considered a “prohibited person,” must be at least 21 years old, a legal resident of the U.S., eligible to purchase a firearm, pass an 8-10-month background check and pay a one-time $200 transfer tax to obtain a stamp.

See the clips below:

Biden says an AR-15 bullet "blows up once it's inside your body" pic.twitter.com/m1kEL45Ehk — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) March 28, 2023

BIDEN: "I'm a Second Amendment guy…everybody thinks somehow the Second Amendment is absolute! You're not allowed to go out and own an automatic weapon. You're not allowed to own a machine gun. You're not allowed to own a flamethrower!" pic.twitter.com/RQYkexJZHr — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 28, 2023

Joe Biden has no idea about guns. Don’t listen to people who have no idea about guns when they attempt to regulate them. https://t.co/edY2lF85Fc — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 28, 2023

This is something that the left doesn’t seem to understand.

If you don’t understand the issue, people are not going to take you seriously.