Biden in Rolling Fork, Mississippi: “The Town of Rolling Stone will Be Back…What Did I Say? I Said Rolling Fork…Rolling Stone” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday traveled to Mississippi to tour the towns ravaged by storms and tornadoes last weekend.

After hiding like a coward all day Thursday, Biden crawled out of his hole on Friday and refused to comment on the Trump indictment as he departed for Mississippi.

Biden hid in his bunker as a Soros DA did all the dirty work and indicted his 2024 political opponent.

More than two dozen people were killed last weekend after a tornado ripped through a rural area of Mississippi.

Biden delivered remarks in Rolling Fork, Mississippi to reinforce the federal government’s commitment to help rebuild the community.

80-year-old Joe Biden doesn’t even know where he is.

“The town of Rolling Stone will be back. What did I say? I said Rolling Fork.. Rolling Stone. I got my mind going here,” Biden said.

He’s completely shot.

VIDEO: