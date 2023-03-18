Biden HHS Official Rachel Levine Says Changing Kids’ Genders Will Soon be Normalized

For some reason, Democrats have latched on to the issue of transgenderism, especially with children.

They seem absolutely determined to make this common, no matter how much the public objects to it.

It’s not even enough for them to just allow the issue to sort itself out among the people, they clearly want to use the power of government to force it on the public.

Members of the Biden administration talk about this as if it’s part of their political platform.

FOX News reports:

Dr. Rachel Levine says changing kids’ genders will soon be fully embraced: ‘Wheels will turn on this’ Assistant Secretary for Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Rachel Levine promised that medically changing kids’ genders will soon be normalized. Levine praised the “gender-affirming care” at the Pediatric Grand Rounds session at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford. Levine was invited to speak at the event about the Florida Parental Rights in Education law and the political implications of gender reassignment surgery taking place at children’s hospitals. Levine also said gender-affirming care for minors had the “highest support” of the Biden administration. “But I’m a positive and optimistic person, and I choose to be positive, optimistic. And I think that the wheels will turn on this,” Levine said. “I think that it’s not going to be politically advantageous. It wasn’t particularly in 2022. And so I think that as we look to all the different elections in 2024, I think the next two years are going to be challenging. But I am positive and optimistic and hopeful that the wheel will turn after that and that this issue won’t be as politically and socially such a minefield.”

Not everyone is with them on this. Camille Paglia is an academic who is definitely on the left, and she has called this child abuse.

REMINDER: Even the far left author and professor Camille Paglia thinks indulging children in transgenderism is a form of child abuse. pic.twitter.com/M6pwAdpPFc — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) March 16, 2023

Conservative talk host Jesse Kelly says that even though he is often critical of the GOP, he sees signs of hope in this battle.

It will not. As hard as I am on the Low T GOP, the mutilation of kids has sparked in them a fight I’ve never seen from them. It’s only the beginning, but we’re actually starting to see some teeth. Turns out, everyone has a line. Stop mutilating kids. You can’t change your gender https://t.co/M6hVM70Mob — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 17, 2023

Republicans need to show more support for the rights of parents. This is an important fight.