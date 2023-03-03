Biden Approaches Reporters to Take Questions, Then Walks Away When “Covid Origins” is Brought Up (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday departed the White House for another weekend vacation in Delaware.
Biden has spent more than 40% of his presidency on vacation with no visitor logs.
A reporter posted up on the South Lawn asked Joe Biden about the origins of Covid.
According to the Department of Energy, Covid originated in the Wuhan lab.
A reporter asked Joe Biden if he will hold China accountable and he became visibly irritated.
“Will you hold China accountable?” a reporter shouted as Biden approached the press pool.
Biden looked at the reporter and brushed her off before shuffling away to Marine One.
WATCH: Biden approaches reporters to take questions, then walks away when “COVID origins” is brought up pic.twitter.com/AFdrTVr4Gr
— Clayton Keirns (@CKeirns) March 3, 2023