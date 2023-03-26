BASED: UFC Fighter Holly Holm Calls Out the Sexualization of Children (VIDEO)

Mixed martial arts and UFC fighter Holly Holm used her post-fight moments tonight to call out the sexualization of children.

She said: “I feel like I have the platform to say it, I need to say it. I just feel it’s really sad, all the sexualization of our children right now and we need to protect them. Whatever that may be, let’s protect the children.”

Watch below:

Absolutely BASED!@HollyHolm calls out the sexualization of children after her UFC win tonight! The tide is turning. pic.twitter.com/iFlIt3KdQq — Eric Spracklen🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) March 26, 2023

People were impressed with her message:

what a true champion I shared this on all 3 of my platforms I pray God elevates this womans skill to draw all attention to her example of how a true hero should act and how this WOMAN should be held as an example od HUMANITY AT ITS BEST! — TRUMP COUNTRY USA/@LauraLeeBordas (@LauraLeeBordas) March 26, 2023

Thank you @HollyHolm for not caving to the woke mob. Great performance tonight and you have supporters backing you. — Duck Chorgan (@chuckdorgan) March 26, 2023

👏🏼 A lot of respect for that… I know woke is coming for her. But she’s grounded and understands that this is ludicrous and sad times we live in. As a father, I applaud her and respect her 100% — … (@5man0909) March 26, 2023

Holm won her fight tonight.

MM Mania reported:

UFC San Antonio results: Holly Holm dominates Yana Santos with her wrestling Holly Holm and Yana Santos squared off in a women’s Bantamweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., March 25, 2023) at UFC San Antonio from inside AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. In a strong showing, Holm won every round. It took less than 10 seconds for Santos to double up on the right hand and crash into the clinch. The two jockeyed for position along the fence, reversing back-and-forth for a couple of minutes. They broke apart, Santos threw just a couple kicks, and then Holm initiated the clinch. Yup, it was going to be that kind of fight. There were a couple more occasions were the two separated, but the kickboxing exchanges never lasted for terribly long. In the final minute, Holm started landed some good shots, and a slip from Santos landed her in top position.

Wouldn’t it be nice if more athletes spoke out like she did tonight?