BASED: UFC Fighter Holly Holm Calls Out the Sexualization of Children (VIDEO)

UFC Fighter Holly Holm Calls Out the Sexualization of Children (VIDEO)

Mixed martial arts and UFC fighter Holly Holm used her post-fight moments tonight to call out the sexualization of children.

She said: “I feel like I have the platform to say it, I need to say it. I just feel it’s really sad, all the sexualization of our children right now and we need to protect them. Whatever that may be, let’s protect the children.”

Holm won her fight tonight.

MM Mania reported:

UFC San Antonio results: Holly Holm dominates Yana Santos with her wrestling

Holly Holm and Yana Santos squared off in a women’s Bantamweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., March 25, 2023) at UFC San Antonio from inside AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. In a strong showing, Holm won every round.

It took less than 10 seconds for Santos to double up on the right hand and crash into the clinch. The two jockeyed for position along the fence, reversing back-and-forth for a couple of minutes. They broke apart, Santos threw just a couple kicks, and then Holm initiated the clinch.

Yup, it was going to be that kind of fight. There were a couple more occasions were the two separated, but the kickboxing exchanges never lasted for terribly long. In the final minute, Holm started landed some good shots, and a slip from Santos landed her in top position.

Wouldn’t it be nice if more athletes spoke out like she did tonight?

