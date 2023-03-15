Axios Reporter Fired After Calling DeSantis Press Release ‘Propaganda’

by

Tampa-based Axios reporter Ben Montgomery was fired after calling a press release for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis “propaganda.”

“This is propaganda, not a press release,” the reporter said in response to a press release on a roundtable discussion exposing “the Diversity Equity and Inclusion Scam in Higher Education.”

The lefty activist posing as a reporter was fired.

The fired reporter replied to the news with snark.

“It is believed that Montgomery’s “propaganda” email response violated Axios’ Editorial Ethics Policy that states all staffers must “maintain professionalism with all sources” and “respect and be civil to all people we have contact with.”” Fox News reported.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 