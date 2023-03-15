Axios Reporter Fired After Calling DeSantis Press Release ‘Propaganda’

Tampa-based Axios reporter Ben Montgomery was fired after calling a press release for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis “propaganda.”

“This is propaganda, not a press release,” the reporter said in response to a press release on a roundtable discussion exposing “the Diversity Equity and Inclusion Scam in Higher Education.”

This afternoon, Tampa based @axios journalist @gangrey decided to respond to our press release with the below. pic.twitter.com/XkL5nBwZSs — Alex Lanfranconi (@AlexLanfran) March 13, 2023

The lefty activist posing as a reporter was fired.

News: Axios fired @gangrey on Monday over this email https://t.co/YcuaBUiRfd — Charlotte Klein (@charlottetklein) March 15, 2023

The fired reporter replied to the news with snark.

Some personal news: I made crepes this morning for the first time in years. Strawberry compote and whipped cream. They were delicious. https://t.co/1rG4idEZsr — Ben Montgomery (@gangrey) March 15, 2023

“It is believed that Montgomery’s “propaganda” email response violated Axios’ Editorial Ethics Policy that states all staffers must “maintain professionalism with all sources” and “respect and be civil to all people we have contact with.”” Fox News reported.