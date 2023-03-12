As Silicon Valley Bank Faced Collapse, Leaders Were Pushing ‘Woke’ LGBT Nonsense

In the coming months, millions of people will be asking how the Silicon Valley Bank collapsed and who is responsible.

What we already know is that the bank had no head of risk assessment for months leading up to the collapse.

We also know that the boss for Europe, Middle East and Africa was spending a lot of time pushing woke nonsense about diversity and LGBT issues.

The Daily Mail reported:

Silicon Valley Bank had NO head of ‘risk assessment’ for nine months before it collapsed… as woke boss for Europe, Middle East and Africa was busy organizing a month-long Pride campaign and a ‘Lesbian Visibility Day’ Collapsed lender Silicon Valley Bank operated without a chief risk officer between April 2022 and January 2023 while the operation’s United Kingdom-based CRO stands accused of prioritizing pro-diversity initiatives over her actual role. This revelation comes after the firm became the largest bank to collapse since the 2008 financial crisis – disclosing a $1.8 billion loss in its finances. SVB’s former head of risk, Laura Izurieta, who formerly performed a similar role for Capital One, left the bank in April 2022. She wasn’t replaced until January 2023 when the bank hired Kim Olson, formerly of Japanese bank Sumitomo Mitsui. The bank announced Olson’s hiring in January with a press release saying she brought ‘thirty years of financial services experience.’… Meanwhile, Jay Ersapah, who acts as CRO for the bank in Europe, Africa and the Middle East and who describes herself as a ‘queer person of color from a working-class background’ – organized a host of LGBTQ initiatives including a month-long Pride campaign and implemented ‘safe space’ catch-ups for staff. In a corporate video published just nine months ago, she said she ‘could not be prouder’ to work for SVB serving ‘underrepresented entrepreneurs.’… Separately she was also praised in a Facebook post by the group ‘Diversity Role Models,’ a charity which campaigns against homophobic, biphobic and transphobic bullying in UK schools.

How did the bank possibly fail with so much attention paid to diversity?

Who the hell was in charge of risk management at SVB and what the hell were they focused on???

This woke nonsense is in everything. Our corporations, our military and especially our schools.

The left prioritizes it above everything. What does that tell you about our future?