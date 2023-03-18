Armed Robber Shot by Concealed Carry Permit Holder After Robber Threatened to Kill Friend

Detroit, MI- An armed thug thought he had the upper hand during an attempted robbery outside a Detroit liquor store. Instead, the alleged robber was shot in the chest by a legally armed citizen.

According to a criminal complaint filed March 10, the shooting happened at 9:53 p.m. Feb. 8 in the parking lot of Carmen’s Delicatessen.

As they responded to hail of gunfire, police said they spotted a victim with his hands raised over his head who told them he had a concealed gun license.

The man explained to police that he and his friend went to the store and noticed an old man and a younger man talking outside. The younger man was wearing a blue Detroit Lions jacket and a ski mask.

The young man was later identified as Joshua Fordham.

According to Click on Detroit, when the concealed carry holder and his friend entered the store, Fordham and the older man followed them in.

Fordham continued to stalk them after leaving the store.

Police said Fordham next threatened to kill the CPL holder’s friend if the CPL holder didn’t hand over his belongings.

The CPL holder proceeded to give Fordham his wallet.

Fordham then started to pat down the CPL holder. As this happened, the CPL holder pulled out his pistol and shot Fordham in the chest.

Police said they found Fordham on the ground as they arrived. The cops also noted that Fordham’s firearm appeared to have malfunctioned during the incident.

Fordham had no business living life as free man to begin with. As reported by Fox News on Friday, Fordham pleaded guilty in March 2014 to armed robbery and was sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison. He also had other convictions for armed robbery and firearms violations.

Fordham is not permitted to own a gun and has been charged with felon in possession of a firearm.