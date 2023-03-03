AOC Throws Her Staffer Under the Bus, Blames Aide For Not Paying Met Gala Expenses Amid House Ethics Probe

The Office of Congressional Ethics on Thursday released an update to the investigation into Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Committee said there is “substantial reason to believe” AOC “accepted impermissible associated with her attendance at the Met Gala in 2021” that violated “standards of conduct and federal law.”

AOC was under investigation for accepting an “impermissible gift” to attend the Met Gala.

“Specifically we believe Representative Ocasio-Cortez has violated clause 5 of Rule XXV of the Rules of the House of Representatives (commonly known as the Gift Rule) by accepting admission to the Met Gala, an event whose per seat costs is reported to range from $35,000 to $50,000 without having a permissible exemption to allow the acceptance of the lavish gift,” the American Accountability Foundation wrote last year.

“If Representative Ocasio-Cortez has used campaign funds to pay for this ticket, she has also violated FEC prohibitions on campaign funds being used for entertainment purposes,” they added.

Recall, AOC attended the Met Gala last year and donned a “Tax the Rich” mermaid gown.

Two separate ethics complaints were filed against Alexandria Ocasio Cortez for her appearance at the $30,000 per ticket Met Gala.

AOC threw her staffer under bus and blamed the aide for not paying the “several thousand dollars’ worth of goods and services.”

The congressional aide, who no longer works for AOC, took the blame.

“I think the delay there for me was I didn’t have access to her personal credit card at that moment,” the staffer told House ethics investigators, according to Fox News.

Fox News reported: