Air Force Looking to Hire Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Managers and Paying Top Dollar

Like most other institutions in the United States, the Air Force has become consumed with the progressive ideology of DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion).

They are currently looking for DEI managers, and the jobs pay really well.

Is there any wonder why the military is currently struggling to meet recruitment goals?

FOX News reports:

Air Force goes on diversity, equity, inclusion hiring spree: Top job pays up to $183,500 The U.S. Air Force this month launched an effort to hire a handful of senior-level diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) managers and is hoping to place these officials in posts across the country, from Washington, D.C., to Alaska. Each post pays at least $82,000 per year, and the top position at the Pentagon could pay more than $180,000 per year. The Air Force declined to respond to questions for Fox News Digital about how many senior-level DEI officials work for the Air Force or how many more positions it’s looking to fill this year. But the Air Force has put out calls to hire four senior DEI officials since March 3. The Air Force is looking for a “supervisory diversity equity inclusion and accessibility officer for Air Force headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, which will pay anywhere from $155,700 to $183,500 per year.” The person who fills this position will serve as a “first-level supervisor” who will direct employees assigned to the Air Force’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion. The goal of the managerial slot is to ensure that “diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility education and training, and strategic outreach and engagement complies with legal and regulatory requirements and meets customer needs.” It also involves collecting statistics to deliver “world-class diversity, equity, inclusion & accessibility efforts” for airmen and their families.

Jazz Shaw of Hot Air adds this point:

This seems like a thumb in the eye to critics who have already lodged complaints about the epidemic of wokeness infecting the American military. Despite the testimony of a number of departing service members, the Army recently pointed to the results of a survey they claimed showed that “safety” was the number one concern for young people not interested in enlisting rather than woke policies.

Our military needs major changes.

In many ways, they’re now closer to a liberal college campus than a fierce fighting force, and that’s a big problem.