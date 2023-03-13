“A Threat to Nobody!” Oscar-Winning Director Goes on Crazy Rant Defending Drag Children – Crowd Gives Him a Standing Ovation (VIDEO)

It would not be the Oscars without delusional Hollywood leftists shoving their vile views down viewers’ throats.

Everything Everywhere All at Once co-director Daniel Scheinert literally defended grooming after winning the Oscar for Best Director. He shared the award with the film’s other co-director, Daniel Kwan.

After Scheinert finished his speech, the crowd roared their approval.

WATCH:

Daniel Scheinert goes on bizarre rant thanking his parents for letting him dress in drag as a kid.

"Thank you for not squashing my creativity when I was making disturbing horror films or perverted comedy films or dressing in drag as a kid, which is a threat to nobody" #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ET5RHelapA — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) March 13, 2023

Transcript:

We want to dedicate this to the mommies, all the mommies in the world. Our moms.

Specifically, my mom and dad, Ken and Becky. Thank you for not squashing my creativity when I was making really disturbing horror films or really perverted comedy films.

Or dressing in drag as kid, which is a threat to nobody! (Crowd loudly applauds)

Breitbart astutely points out Scheinert’s sick speech was almost certainly influenced by red states like Tennessee acting to ban drag shows for kids. Celebrities such as RuPaul, Whoopi Goldberg, Gabrielle Union, and Melissa McCarthy have voiced their opposition to Republicans protecting children.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre approvingly retweeted Scheinert’s weird rant: