Actor Idris Elba Slams Woke Backlash for Recent ‘Black Actor’ Comment

British actor Idris Elba is facing backlash from competitors in the woke-Olympics after an interview with Esquire UK where he explains that he describes himself as an actor, not a “black actor.”

In the Esquire interview, the Luther actor explains, “As humans, we are obsessed with race. And that obsession can really hinder people’s aspirations, hinder people’s growth.”

“Racism should be a topic for discussion, sure. Racism is very real. But from my perspective, it’s only as powerful as you allow it to be,” he continued. “I stopped describing myself as a Black actor when I realized it put me in a box. We’ve got to grow. We’ve got to. Our skin is no more than that: It’s just skin. Rant over.”

Cue the outrage from those who want everything to be seen through a racially motivated lens.

After the backlash, speaking with The Guardian, he shares that social media is a “conflict incubator” and having opinions in today’s social media environment can be challenging. “n this day and age, it’s really difficult to have an opinion if you’re in the public eye because it gets overly scrutinized, taken out of context, thrown into some sort of bullshit, zeitgeisty social media argument.”

“Me saying I don’t like to call myself a Black actor is my prerogative. That’s me, not you. So for you to turn around and say to me, I’m ‘denying my Blackness’. On what grounds? Did you hear that? Where am I denying it? And what for? It’s just stupid. Whatever.”

