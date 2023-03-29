29-Year-Old South African Footballer Dies Suddenly After Collapsing in Training

South African footballer Siphamandla ‘Spepe’ Mtolo, a midfielder for Richards Bay FC in South Africa’s top division, died suddenly on Tuesday after collapsing in training.

“It is with deep sadness to announce that Richards Bay Football club has untimely lost one of the midfielders, Siphamandla ‘Spepe’ Mtolo he collapsed this morning during training,” the team announced on Twitter.

Details regarding the cause of death have not yet been released.

“The club is not in a position to provide further information at this stage and as that his family’s privacy is respected in this difficult time of bereavement.”

“His presence both on and off the pitch will be solely missed. Thoughts and prayers of everyone in Richards Bay Football Club are with his family, friends and love ones.” the post continued.

South Africa’s professional football governing body, the Premier Soccer League, also released a statement on Twitter.

“The PSL is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Richards Bay Football Club midfielder, Siphamandla Mtolo. A moment of silence will be observed in his honour at this week’s Nedbank Cup and DStv Diski Challenge fixtures. May his soul repose peacefully,” the post reads.

Mtolo’s funeral service was held on Sunday, March 12th.

Club officials, technical team and players have arrived at Nkobongo Sports Ground, Shakaskraal to pay their respects at the funeral service of the late Siphamandla “Spepe” Mtolo.