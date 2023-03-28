28 Year Old Rapper, Costa Titch, Dies After Collapsing Onstage at Johannesburg, South Africa Music Festival

Twenty-eight year old rapper Costa Tsobanoglou, known by his stage name Costa Titch, died Saturday after collapsing on stage in Johannesburg, South Africa at the Ultra Music Festival South Africa.

Video from the event shows Titch’s performance and the moment when he appeared to lose his footing and fall over on stage. He was helped back to his feet before collapsing again.

🇿🇦 Rapper Costa Titch dies suddenly performing on a scene. He was 27. pic.twitter.com/12IkBH28zJ — Truthseeker (@Xx17965797N) March 12, 2023

His family shared the news on Instagram.

“Death has tragically knocked at our door. Robbing us of our beloved son, brother, and grandson. Constantinos Tsobanoglou (28), whom South Africa had come to love and idolize under his stage name ‘Costa Titch.’ It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time. We are thankful for the emergency responders and all those present in his last hours on this earth.”

“We are thankful for the emergency responders and all those present in his last hours on earth. As a family we are faced with a difficult time as we try to make sense of what has befallen us and ask that we be afforded the time and space to gather ourselves.”

“The Tsobanoglou family thanks you for the love and support you have given to our son and may you continue to uplift him even in spirit. Please keep us in your prayers and uplifted in the Lord.”

Festival organizers share their condolences after the news.

“We are devastated by the sudden lose of the beloved South African artist Costa Titch, who tragically passed away this weekend.”

“Costa was a galvanizing voice amongst South Africa’s amapiano scene – a talented rapper, dancer, songwriter, collaborator and friend to the festival.”

Our deepest thoughts and most sincere sympathies are with his family, friends and entire community who are together mourning this heartbreaking loss.”