19-Year-Old National Guard Soldier Dies Suddenly After Completing a Two-Mile Run Fitness Test

A junior soldier in the Oklahoma National Guard died earlier this month after a physical fitness test at the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant in McAlester, Oklahoma.

On March 4, Spc. Jaykob R. Pruitt, 19, from Bennington, Oklahoma, collapsed and died after completing the two-mile run portion of the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT).

“A 19-year-old Specialist assigned to the Army National Guard, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Title 32 drill status died in an on-duty sports, recreation and physical training mishap 4 March 2023 in McAlester, Oklahoma, at 1045 local. After completing the 2-mile run portion of the Army Combat Fitness Test, the Soldier walked away from the track, fell to the ground and was found unresponsive,” according to a preliminary loss report published by the service.

CPR was performed, and the emergency medical services (EMS) were called. Pruitt was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

“Since 2018, the Army has lost an average of one Soldier a year to on-duty sports, recreation and physical training mishaps. This was the third on-duty sports, recreation and physical training mishap of FY23 and above the number of on-duty sports, recreation and physical training fatalities from this time last year,” the report added.

SPC Pruitt enlisted in the Oklahoma Army National Guard on October 21, 2020. He then joined B Troop as a Cavalry Scout after completing his training at Fort Benning, GA in October 2021, per Oklahoma National Guard Retirees.

Funeral services to honor Jaykob were held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 12:00 PM at the Bennington High School Gymnasium.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Jaykob’s family, friends and our fellow Soldiers,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino, adjutant general for Oklahoma. “Together, we are mourning the devastating loss of a promising young man and Soldier.”

Tributes flood in following the news of Pruitt’s sudden passing.