WTH? Janet Yellen Makes ‘Surprise’ Visit to Kiev to Announce Another $1.25 Billion in Aid to Ukraine

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made a ‘surprise’ visit to Kiev on Monday to reinforce the US’s support for Ukraine.

Joe Biden was just in Ukraine giving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky more US taxpayer money.

But that wasn’t enough.

Yellen is now in Kiev to announce another transfer of $1.25 billion to Ukraine.

Janet Yellen is also working to seize the $300 billion in Russian bank assets frozen by sanctions and transferring it to Ukraine to help rebuild the country.

