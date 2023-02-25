WINNING: Two Major Universities Drop “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” Requirements after Backlash

Colleges are finally taking action against woke policies.

The University of Texas System stopped all new diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

This comes after Texas Governor Greg Abbott directed all state agencies to cease implementing DEI in hiring practices.

The Washington Examiner reported:

The University of Texas System will halt all new diversity, equity, and inclusion policies following increased scrutiny due to their ties to critical race theory.

At its quarterly meeting Wednesday, the University of Texas System Board of Regents announced that it would pause all new diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, weeks after Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) directed all state agencies, including public universities, to cease implementing DEI in hiring practices.

“The topic of DEI activities on college campuses has received tremendous attention nationally and here in Texas. To be clear, we welcome, celebrate, and strive for diversity on our campuses in our student and our faculty population,” Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife said, according to the Austin American-Statesman. “I also think it’s fair to say that in recent times, certain DEI efforts have strayed from the original intent to now imposing requirements and actions that, rightfully so, has raised the concerns of our policymakers about those efforts on campuses across our entire state.”

Eltife said the university system would work with state legislators looking into its DEI policies as the state’s 2023 legislative session gets underway. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican, has prioritized legislation in the state Senate that would ban DEI programs in higher education institutions.