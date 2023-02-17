WINNING: Clarence Thomas On Track To Get Statue At State Capitol – After Democrat Calls Him “Uncle Tom” In Debate

by

Great news.

The Georgia Senate passed legislation that would erect a statue honoring U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas at the Georgia State Capitol.

The bill now heads to the Georgia House of Representatives, which is dominated by Republicans.

Epoch Times reported:

Georgia’s state Senate passed legislation on Feb. 14 to erect a statue honoring U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas at the state capitol in Atlanta, despite the impassioned objections of Democratic lawmakers.

Thomas, a black man, has long been a target of the left for his conservative, constitutionalist views and has been bitterly denounced by Democrats for years, often in offensive, racial terms.

The GOP-controlled Georgia Senate approved Senate Bill 69 by 32–20 in a party-line vote after Democrats withdrew a proposed amendment that would have also mandated a statue of the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), a Civil Rights Era activist who died in 2020. The Thomas monument would be paid for with private funds.

State Sen. Ben Watson, a Savannah Republican who is sponsoring the statue legislation, said Thomas has worked hard in his life, struggled, and overcome steep odds.

Despite Justice Thomas’ impressive track record, he was smeared by Georgia Democrats.

Georgia State Senator Emanuel Jones smeared Justice Thomas as an “Uncle Tom.”

What he didn’t say is that black Americans agree with Justice Thomas on many key issues.

Democrats smear Justice Thomas because he defends the US constitution!

