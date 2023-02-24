Wife of the Year: When John Fetterman Was Hospitalized With Depression, Gisele Took the Kids on A Fun Road Trip to Canada, Not to Comfort Their Ailing Father

No wonder he’s depressed. When Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was recently hospitalized for clinical depression, his wife Gisele did not rush to be at his side in his hour of need. Instead she fled the country for Canada, taking the couple’s children on a road trip to Niagara Falls where they zip-lined. The proud illegal alien from Brazil noted that passports come in handy when trying to legally enter a country.

CNN reported earlier this week that Fetterman was not able to take care of himself, not eating or drinking which caused him to lose weight and become lightheaded. The lightheadedness prompted his first trip to the hospital this month (excerpt):

“In someone who has pre-existing depression, it is possible that they may be more treatment resistant and have a history of failing medications. So as a result, they may require more aggressive treatment that can take several weeks and even into several months, depending on how they present,” said Dr. Daniel Bober, a psychiatrist in Hollywood, Florida. “In someone who’s already had depression even before their stroke, this puts him at much greater risk and requires much more aggressive treatment,” Bober said. Fetterman’s symptoms for depression included weight loss and loss of appetite, a source familiar with the matter said. He was not suicidal, the source said. His lack of eating and drinking water contributed to lightheadedness. He was hospitalized earlier this month in Washington, DC, after feeling lightheaded. His office said he had not had another stroke. “Generally, the reason that someone presents to a hospital for a psychiatric condition like depression is because either they are acutely suicidal or they have been deemed unable to take care of themselves. And when I say unable to take care of themselves, I mean, their basic needs – food, hydration, hygiene – are all things that they’re required to do on a daily basis, and they are unable to do this due to the severity of their depression,” Bober said.

Gisele tweeted about her adventure on Friday. Her location was turned on, indicating she was finally seeing her husband at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in North Bethesda, Maryland:

“I am not really sure how to navigate this journey but am figuring it out slowly. 1 week ago today when the news dropped, the kids were off from school and media trucks circled our home. I did the first thing I could think of … pack them in the car and drive…We drove straight into … Canada (and lovely Buffalo NY) (Pro Tip: always have passports ready just in case you have to run away 😅) We talked about lots of hard things and how we will all have to face hard things. About the need to be gentle … with all and with ourselves…We did some scary things but we did them together. We ziplined over Niagara Falls and August got stuck 🫠. We talked about flexibility and the need to always have an open heart and an open mind…We also talked about how joy and fun can and must still exist, even when someone we love is in pain. And tomorrow? Who knows. Will try all over again. ❤️”

We drove straight into … Canada (and lovely Buffalo NY) (Pro Tip: always have passports ready just in case you have to run away 😅) We talked about lots of hard things and how we will all have to face hard things. About the need to be gentle … with all and with ourselves. pic.twitter.com/0PWQXHrbqT — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) February 24, 2023

We also talked about how joy and fun can and must still exist, even when someone we love is in pain. And tomorrow? Who knows. Will try all over again. ❤️ — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) February 24, 2023

This tweet from Thursday was also posted from Walter Reed:

Day by day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qgHTvqS7l0 — Gisele Barreto Fetterman (@giselefetterman) February 24, 2023

John and Gisele Fetterman have lied about and downplayed John’s health troubles before and after his debilitating stroke last May. They did not disclose his diseased heart condition or his history of depression before his stroke. Afterward they lied about how devastating the stroke actually was. The goal was to get him elected no matter the cost to his health and sanity. Now he is paying the price, as are Gisele and their children.

John Fetterman is on his second hospital stay since being sworn in as a Senator on January 3rd. It has been reported he will be at Walter Reed for several weeks to over a month while doctors experiment on medications and doses.

Before he was hospitalized, Fetterman’s condition was so bad it made it difficult for his staff to deal with him, NBC’s Dasha Burns reported on Twitter last Friday:

“NEW: A senior aide to Senator Fetterman tells me he will likely be in inpatient care for clinical depression for “a few weeks.”…A senior aide says it’s been difficult to distinguish the stroke from the depression – saying it’s hard to tell at times if Fetterman is “not hearing you, or is he sort of crippled by his depression and social anxiety.”…A senior aide tells me both the staff and Fetterman himself were taken by surprise by the severe onset of depression. The aide also says this hasn’t compromised his ability to do the job going forward, and he will be back to work once he has taken care of his mental health.””

For context, it's not unprecedented: Just last year Sen Ben Ray Lujan was out for a few months following a stroke, Sen Chris Van Hollen out for a few weeks. Before that – Sen Tim Johnson in 2007 was out for 8 months. Sen Mark Kirk in 2012 was out for a year following a stroke. — Dasha Burns (@DashaBurns) February 17, 2023

A senior aide tells me both the staff and Fetterman himself were taken by surprise by the severe onset of depression. The aide also says this hasn't compromised his ability to do the job going forward, and he will be back to work once he has taken care of his mental health. — Dasha Burns (@DashaBurns) February 17, 2023

Fox News contributor Dr. Marc Seigel does not believe Fetterman will not be up to the job of being a Senator “in the immediate future”(excerpt):