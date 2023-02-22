Democrats and Their Wicked Operatives Force President Trump to Spend $10 Million on Lawfare Attacks and Frivolous Investigations

Maybe someday the Democrat Party will hate America’s enemies as much as they hate effective Republican leaders. But don’t hold your breath.
Before President Donald Trump entered office the FBI was investigating his campaign of Russian collusion based on lies launched by the Hillary Clinton campaign.
During his entire first term, the FBI, Democrats, and their Deep State operatives harassed, smeared, and investigated President Trump based on complete BS based on his fantasy ties to Vladimir Putin. A majority of Democrats to this day believe in this debunked conspiracy used as an attempt to remove President Trump from office.
It didn’t stop President Donald Trump.
President Trump secured the southern border, built a wall, renegotiated NAFTA to protect American jobs, renegotiated trade with China to favor American workers, established historic peace agreements in the Middle East, oversaw record economic growth, protected Americans from the Communist left, and reinstituted American greatness, something that was lost during the Obama years.
To this day the American left hates Trump for his historic successes and his refusal to bow down to them like previous and current Republican leaders.
Today, there are at least three major trumped-up investigations against Donald Trump. The lawsuits have cost President Trump at least 10 million dollars.
This makes Democrats giddy.
This will NEVER stop until Republicans and conservatives hit back.
Via Raw Story.
According to federal election filings obtained by the New York Times, former President Donald Trump has spent an estimated $10 million directly from his political action committee to cover his own legal fees in 2022.
The same filings show that over $16 million was spent on Trump’s legal expenses in both 2021 and 2022, including spending for attorneys who represented witnesses in Trump-related investigations, however $10 million did directly go to legal firms representing the former President’s investigations and lawsuits.
The spending represents nearly 20 percent of his Political Action Committee’s total expenditures that are not transfers to other political candidates. Many political campaign consultants believe that having his PAC pay legal debts should be limited because Trump is a current candidate for President.
Trump’s mounting legal liability and expenses are expected to only go higher amid investigations from the Justice Department and state prosecutors in Georgia and New York.