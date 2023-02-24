WHOOPS: WH Deputy Press Secretary Accidently Reminds Americans that Joe Biden Showered With His Daughter

White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates actually tweeted this out on Thursday.

This is just another reminder the nation’s best and brightest do not reside within the Biden regime. White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates got duped by a Twitter account Thursday which said “Joe Biden Showered With His Daughter.”

Here is Ashley Biden in her diary detailing what Creepy Joe did to her while she was growing up.

The Daily Caller reported that Bates shared a Twitter video from conservative digital strategist Greg Price showing White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lying about the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio and blaming the Trump Administration.

Unbeknownst to Bates, however, Price slyly changed his Twitter account temporarily to “Joe Biden Showered With His Daughter” right before Bates shared the clip.

This caused the tweet to show up under Bates’s post. He also retweeted Price’s original tweet while still oblivious to Price’s new account name.

LOOK:

Bates cannot delete the tweet because he has a government account.

And he can't delete it because it's a government account — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 23, 2023

Fortunately for Bates, Price eventually did change his account from “Joe Biden Showered With His Daughter” back to his real name. Bates would have been in even hotter water had Price been more merciless.

Bates certainly deserved more humiliation considering the damage the Regime has wrought on America.