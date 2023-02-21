‘We’ve Made a Referral to the Acting Attorney General’ – PA Governor Demands Criminal Investigation Into Norfolk Southern Over Train Derailment (VIDEO)

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (D) on Tuesday demanded a criminal investigation into Norfolk Southern Railway over the train derailment and toxic disaster.

East Palestine, Ohio borders Pennsylvania.

The railway company is being blamed for the toxic disaster after Governors Shapiro of PA and DeWine of Ohio approved a controlled release of the rail car contents.

The EPA on Tuesday also ordered Norfolk Southern to conduct a clean up operation.

Today, EPA ordered Norfolk Southern to conduct all cleanup actions associated with the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment.https://t.co/jpF2LEC0QQ — U.S. EPA (@EPA) February 21, 2023

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said he made a criminal referral to the Acting Attorney General.

“The combination of Norfolk Southern’s corporate greed, incompetence, and lack of care for our residents is absolutely unacceptable to me,” Governor Shapiro said during a press conference on Tuesday.

