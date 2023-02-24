WAYNE ROOT: I Have a Life or Death Question for Damar Hamlin: “Were You Vaccinated & Boosted?” Everyone Wants to Know.

By Wayne Allyn Root

I have compiled perhaps the most detailed and comprehensive list of data from across the globe that shows deaths rates have skyrocketed since the introduction of the Covid vaccine…death rates are the highest in highly vaccinated countries…death rates are far higher in every age group among the vaccinated vs. the unvaccinated…heart attacks, strokes, blood clots and turbo cancer are skyrocketing since the vaccine…and perhaps most telling…the more vaccines you take, the higher the death rate.

Enter the Damar Hamlin story.

Actually, it’s more than a story, it’s a miracle. But it’s also a sin. Because it could have been and should have been what former President Obama called “a teachable moment.” Damar could have used his 15 minutes of fame to save millions of lives. His testimony could have destroyed the lies and propaganda of the Covid vaccine scam once and for all.

Damar Hamlin is the NFL player who literally dropped dead of cardiac arrest right on the football field, during a Monday Night Football game, with millions watching, back on January 2nd.

The great news…the miracle of this story…is that Damar did not die. He was technically dead on that field, but the medical professionals on the scene brought him back to life…twice. Thank God for these brilliant doctors, nurses and medical personnel who saved his life. I’m thrilled for him. I thank God he’s alive and doing well. I wish him well.

But here is where the story takes a turn. Damar was being interviewed recently on “Good Morning America” and was asked by host Michael Strahan about how this could happen to a 24 year old world class athlete in peak shape? Damar’s answer was, “That’s something I’m going to stay away from.”

I’m an opinion guy. I am paid to give my opinions on national TV, national radio and in nationally-syndicated newspaper columns. My opinion is that Damar’s heart attack was a vaccine injury. I’m not alone. Millions of Americans think the exact same thing. I talk about the things out loud that most people whisper about. 24 year old world class athletes have never suffered massive heart attacks- until this vaccine.

Here’s the thing. Damar Hamlin is now a celebrity. People know his name across the country. Damar is a walking miracle. Everyone listens when people like that speak. Damar had an opportunity to end this vaccine madness once and for all. But he chose silence.

Why do I think Damar is vaccinated? Well, the NFL boasts that 95% of NFL players are vaccinated, as well as 100% of NFL coaches and personnel. Since Damar almost died on that field in January, I’ve spoken to several NFL players and ex NFL players. They all believe Damar’s heart attack was a vaccine injury. They’re all scared to death. They feel like walking time bombs. But they’re all afraid to speak publicly. They believe the NFL would ruin their careers.

Damar could have saved millions of future lives by speaking up. America wants to know. We have a right to know. Our lives are on the line too.

Remember “vaccine passports?” Americans were asked their vaccine status when they tried to walk into restaurants, bars, retail stores and NFL stadiums- including the Buffalo Bills stadium.

If it wasn’t a “personal issue” to ask our vaccine status whenever we wanted a sandwich, or a drink…why is it a “personal issue” when someone just died, or suffered a heart attack or stroke? I think it’s an essential life or death question. We need to know if these heart attacks, strokes and sudden deaths are happening among the vaccinated. That’s called “science.”

Let me tell you what I think is happening. Again, it’s my opinion. I have no insider information. It’s just my gut instinct. Did Big Pharma perhaps pay for Damar’s silence? It’s a valid question. The odds are Damar can never play football again. Which means he has no way to earn a living.

But a $20 or $30 million paycheck from Big Pharma could set Damar and his relatives up for life. Big Pharma has made hundreds of billions off the vaccines. They don’t want the gravy train to stop. Paying Damar $20 or $30 million for his silence is a drop in the bucket. It’s like me taking $1 out of my wallet.

The jig is almost up. Very few Americans are falling for the lies- probably because almost every American knows someone who has been injured or died from the vaccine. As a result, very few Americans want the booster.

Damar’s testimony would have badly damaged Big Pharma. Admitting his heart attack was a Covid injury would have been the straw that broke the camel’s back. No one would ever want the vaccine again. Big Pharma’s stock prices would have collapsed. That’s why I believe Big Pharma had to buy his silence. That’s just my opinion.

This Covid vaccine is a killer. A heart attack machine. Something is wrong. 24-year-old world class athletes don’t have massive heart attacks. Damar’s silence speaks volumes. We all know what’s happening. I just wish Damar had the courage to speak the truth. He could have ended this madness once and for all. He could have gone from hero…to legend.

