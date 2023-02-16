WATCH: “Donald Trump Has Unfinished Business and America Has Unfinished Business.” – GOP Strategist Slams RINO Nikki Haley For Running Against President Trump As He Dominates Polls: “Haley Is In This For Her”

Republican political strategist Brette Powell Joined One America News Network political correspondent Daniel Baldwin this week and blasted never-Trumper and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley for her decision to run against President Trump in 2024.

Powell is not alone in speaking out against RINO Nikki Haley’s presidential bid.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley announced early Tuesday morning she will seek the Republican nomination for President in 2024, becoming President Trump’s first official challenger.

Haley previously told reporters that she would support President Trump running in 2024. “I would not run if President Trump ran, and I would talk to him about it. That’s something that we’ll have a conversation about at some point if that decision is something that has to be made,” said Haley.

As The Gateway Pundit reported yesterday, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene held nothing back when the news broke, blasting Haley as “Bush in heels.”

“Nikki Haley is just another George (or Jeb!) Bush,” Greene tweeted on Wednesday. “She is weak on the border, doesn’t want a wall, claimed ‘Legal Immigrants are more patriotic than most Americans these days,’ and she defended Obama when Pres. Trump criticized his terrible open-borders policy.”

Greene continued, “And Nikki Haley refused to support a transgender bathroom bill to protect children.”

President Trump currently leads by double digits in the GOP primary polls, well over a year away from any primary elections.

President Trump trolled Haley’s extremely low polling numbers on his TRUTH Social sharing, “Nikki Haley had a hard time making the decision to run for President because she very publicly stated that she ‘would never run against the President. He did a GREAT JOB, and was the best President in my lifetime…’ She’s polling at 1%, not a bad start!!!”

Out-of-touch Nikki has resorted to pandering and race-virtue signaling to sell her candidacy. In her new ad, which can be partially seen below, Haley steps into her ethnic background in a desperate attempt to pick up minority votes. “I was the proud daughter of Indian immigrants… I was different,” says Haley.

Her race-based selling points are “not going to resonate with voters” in the face of the Chernobyl-like disaster in Ohio and foreign objects getting shot down over the American airspace, said Powell and Baldwin.

Watch below:

“Nikki Haley is in this race for herself.” Republican political strategist Brette Powell blasts Haley’s decision to run against Pres. Donald Trump. Polls show Trump with a commanding lead over any other possible opponents.@OANN pic.twitter.com/d0FFtPhuFr — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) February 15, 2023