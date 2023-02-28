Watch Unhinged Randi Weingarten Suffers Absolute MELT DOWN Over Student Debt Payments Outside SCOTUS (VIDEO)

Here’s today’s edition of Democrats and their free money.

On Tuesday the Supreme Court will hear a pair of challenges to Joe Biden’s proposed student loan debt handout. Biden announced the plan before the 2018 election in order to fool the youths to vote for Democrats. Biden claimed he has the authority to wipe student loan payments under a law known as the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students (HEROES) Act, which initially intended to benefit service members deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq by waiving their student loan debt. Biden applied it to all students regardless of their contributions to the US military.

Now the Supreme Court will decide if the move was constitutional.

On Tuesday Democrats and Communists gathered outside SCOTUS to demand student loan forgiveness for all.

Teacher’s Union president Randi Weingarten was particularly unhinged.

The far-left union boss who was last seen traveling to Ukraine for some reason started jumping up and down demanding universal loan forgiveness.

Randi Weingarten: Frankly, and this is what really pisses me off during the pandemic, we understood that small businesses were hurting, and we helped them, and it didn’t go to the Supreme Court to challenge it. Big businesses were hurting, and we helped them, and it didn’t go to the Supreme Court to challenge it. All of a sudden, when it’s about our students, they challenge it, the corporations challenge it, the student loan lenders challenge it. That not right, that is not fair, and that is what we are fighting as well when we say cancel student debt.”

Of course, businesses did not ask for the Fauci lockdowns that ended up ruining hundreds of thousands of small businesses. College students, on the other hand, had to request the loan knowing they would be required to pay them back. Big difference, Randi.

For a teacher’s union boss, she is not that bright.