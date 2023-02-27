Vermont Girls Basketball Team Forfeits State Tournament Game Due To Trans Player On Opposing Team

A Christian girl’s basketball team in Vermont recently withdrew from Vermont’s division IV basketball tournament due to a transgender (biological male) being on the opposing team.

Mid Vermont Christian School forfeited their upcoming Division IV state tournament game due to the opposing team having a biological male on the girl’s team.

MVCS head of school Vicky Fogg told Valley News “We believe playing against an opponent with a biological male jeopardizes the fairness of the game and the safety of our players.”

Fogg would go on to share “Allowing biological males to participate in women’s sports sets a bad precedent for the future of women’s sports in general.”

A girls high school basketball team in Vermont withdrew from a state tournament after refusing to play against another team that had a transgender player on its roster. https://t.co/VOivPQNXAr — WEAR ABC 3 (@weartv) February 27, 2023

Per ABC 13 News:

The Mid Vermont Christian School (MVCS) girls basketball team was supposed to play a first-round game against Long Trail School last Tuesday night. But because of its unwillingness to suit up against a team with a biologically male player, the school forfeited, and thus had to withdrawal from the year-end tournament. There is no law in Vermont prohibiting transgender female students from playing on girls sports teams.

The Vermont Principal’s Association which serves as the governing body for athletics in the state of Vermont has previously ruled students can play on any team that “matches their gender identity used at school.”

The Gateway Pundit previously reported a high school girls volleyball team was banned from their own locker room after they refused to share it with a biological male.

