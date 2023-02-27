URGENT: Santa Monica Malibu School District to Discuss Bylaw Changes to Hide Gender Change Info from Parents, Open Girls Sports to Boys – MEETING DETAILS AND ZOOM INFO BELOW

**URGENT**
On Monday night from 7-9, the “Health and Safety” District Advisory Committee is meeting to discuss bylaw changes that would allow Santa Monica Malibu School District schools:
** to hide student gender change information from parents
** re-assign bathroom and locker room access based on “gender identity”
** open up girls’ athletics competition to female identifying males
** make it possible for female-identifying male students and chaperones to be alone with girls on overnight trips and camps
Members of the public can observe the DAC meeting and give public comment virtually by submitting a Google survey sign up: Health And Safety DAC 2022-2023 Public Comment Sign-Up Sheet
**ZOOM INFORMATION**
Join the Zoom Meeting
https://smmk12.zoom.us/j/82946514119?pwd=cVlmNE01Mmc0K25nWWRPa2EzYXhhQT09
Meeting ID: 829 4651 4119
Passcode: 431955
One tap mobile
+16699006833,,82946514119# US (San Jose) 16694449171,,82946514119# US
Here is a copy of the Santa Monica Santa Cruz District Board Policy Discussion regarding trans issues that was posted on the agenda.
