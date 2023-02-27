URGENT: Santa Monica Malibu School District to Discuss Bylaw Changes to Hide Gender Change Info from Parents, Open Girls Sports to Boys – MEETING DETAILS AND ZOOM INFO BELOW

**URGENT**

On Monday night from 7-9, the “Health and Safety” District Advisory Committee is meeting to discuss bylaw changes that would allow Santa Monica Malibu School District schools:

** to hide student gender change information from parents

** re-assign bathroom and locker room access based on “gender identity”

** open up girls’ athletics competition to female identifying males

** make it possible for female-identifying male students and chaperones to be alone with girls on overnight trips and camps

The meeting agenda may be found here: https://www.smmusd.org/Page/3811

The public can sign up to comment.

Members of the public can observe the DAC meeting and give public comment virtually by submitting a Google survey sign up: Health And Safety DAC 2022-2023 Public Comment Sign-Up Sheet

Join the Zoom Meeting

https://smmk12.zoom.us/j/82946514119?pwd=cVlmNE01Mmc0K25nWWRPa2EzYXhhQT09

Meeting ID: 829 4651 4119

Passcode: 431955

One tap mobile

+16699006833,,82946514119# US (San Jose) 16694449171,,82946514119# US

Here is a copy of the Santa Monica Santa Cruz District Board Policy Discussion regarding trans issues that was posted on the agenda.

