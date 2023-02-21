UNLV Football Player Ryan Keeler Dies Suddenly At 20-Years-Old

Yet another seemingly healthy young person has passed away out of the blue. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) announced Monday evening that defensive lineman Ryan Keeler perished at age 20.

The UNLV community is mourning the loss of Rebel football student-athlete Ryan Keeler. Our sincere condolences are with Ryan's family, friends, loved ones, and teammates during this very difficult time.https://t.co/zXcj307jza — UNLV (@unlv) February 21, 2023

His cause of death is unknown at this time.

Keeler was a sophomore player originally from Chicago and an academic All-Mountain West honoree who played in seven games for the Rebels last season.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported: