UNLV Football Player Ryan Keeler Dies Suddenly At 20-Years-Old

Yet another seemingly healthy young person has passed away out of the blue. The University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) announced Monday evening that defensive lineman Ryan Keeler perished at age 20.
His cause of death is unknown at this time.
Keeler was a sophomore player originally from Chicago and an academic All-Mountain West honoree who played in seven games for the Rebels last season.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported:
“We are devastated to have lost a member of our Rebel family,” first-year football coach Barry Odom said in the release. “While I had the honor of knowing Ryan for only a couple of months, he already stood out to our coaching staff as an incredible person, student and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Ryan’s family as we grieve along with them over this tremendous loss.”
Keeler, a 6-foot-6-inch, 275-pound sophomore from Chicago, played in seven games last season and had eight tackles and one sack.
He transferred from Rutgers before the season as a redshirt freshman. He was a three-star recruit after attending Nazareth Academy in Chicago.
“The UNLV family is in mourning today over the sudden loss of one of our own,” athletic director Erick Harper said. “Our hearts go out to all of Ryan’s family and friends along with his Rebel teammates.”
Keeler was an academic All-Mountain West honoree, holding a 3.80 GPA in pre-business. He was named Rebel of the Week on Feb. 12 by Odom during the team’s offseason training program.
Several current and former UNLV players posted condolences for Keeler’s family on their social media accounts.
“Words are hard to come by this evening as we grieve the sudden and tragic loss of UNLV student-athlete Ryan Keeler,” UNLV president Keith E. Whitfield said. “My sincere condolences are with Ryan’s family, friends, loved ones and teammates during this very difficult time.”