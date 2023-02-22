Trump: “We Need to Clean House of all Warmongers and America-Last Globalists in National Security Industrial Complex”

In a new campaign video released Tuesday, President Donald Trump slammed the Biden regime for leading the world to the brink of Word War II, calling out Joe Biden and Victoria Nuland by name, and promised that “at the end of my next four years, the warmongers and frauds in the senior ranks of our government will all be gone.“

#Agenda47: Here is how we stop the demented Warmongers and Globalists from profiteering off endless wars. It’s time to end their reign of terror and bloodshed! pic.twitter.com/aJacIpKQHx — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 21, 2023

Trump said:

World War III has never been closer than it is right now. We need to clean house of all of the warmongers and America-Last globalists, and the Deep State, the Pentagon, the State Department and the National Security Industrial Complex.

One of the reasons I was the only President in generations who didn’t start a war is that I was the only President who rejected the catastrophic advice of many of Washington’s Generals, bureaucrats, and the so-called diplomats, who only know how to get us into conflict, but they don’t know how to get us out.

For decades, we’ve had the very same people, such as Victoria Nuland, and many others just like her, obsessed with pushing Ukraine toward NATO – not to mention the State Department support for uprisings in Ukraine.

These people have been seeking confrontation for a long time, much like the case in Iraq, and other parts of the world, and now, we’re teetering on the brink of World War III. A lot of people don’t see it, but I see it, and I’ve been right about a lot of things. They all say, ‘Trump’s been right about everything.’

None of this excuses in any way the outrageous and horrible invasion of Ukraine, which would’ve never happened if I was your President. Not even a little chance.

But it does mean that here in America we need to get rid of the corrupt globalist establishment that has botched every major foreign policy decision for decades, and that includes President Biden, whose own people said he’s never made a good decision.

When it comes to looking at other countries and looking at wars, we have to replace them with people who support American interests.

Over our four years in the White House, we made incredible progress in putting the America Last contingent aside, bringing the world to peace, and now, we’re going to complete the mission.

The State Department, Pentagon and National Security Establishement will be a very different place at the end of my administration. In fact, just into my administration, it will be a very different place. And it’ll get things done, just like I did four years ago. We never had it so good.

We’ll also stop the lobbyists and the big defense contractors from going in and pushing our senior military and national security officials toward conflict only to reward them, when they retire, with lucrative jobs getting paid millions and millions of dollars.

Take a look at the globalist warmonger donors backing our opponents.

That’s because they’re candidates of war.

I am the President who delivers peace, and it’s peace through strength.

There was a reason we had no conflict. There was a reason we didn’t get into wars.

Because other countries respected us. Right from the beginning, I entirely rebuilt our military.

They didn’t want to mess around with the United States. And now they’re laughing at us.

We could end the Ukraine conflict in 24 hours with the right leadership.

At the end of my next four years, the warmongers and frauds and failures in the senior ranks of our government will all be gone.

We will have a new group of competent national security officials who believe in defending America’s vital interests above all else.

Thank you very much.