Trump to Glenn Beck: Nord Stream Attack “Could Have Been Us – The One Group it Wasn’t is Russia”

Speaking to Glenn Beck Saturday, President Donald Trump said it is possible the Biden Regime is behind the Nord Stream bombing. “The one group it wasn’t is Russia”, Trump said.

“Well, it could have been us, and it could have been Ukraine, and it could have been some third-party country that wants to see trouble”, Trump said, refferring to the Sept. 26, 2022 attack on the Nord Stream pipeline off the coast of Danmark.”

Investigative reporter Seymour Hersh has charged that “Last June, (US) Navy divers, operating under the cover of a widely publicized mid-summer NATO exercise known as BALTOPS 22, planted remotely triggered explosives that, three months later, destroyed three of the four Nord Stream pipelines, according to a source with direct knowledge of the operational planning.”

“The one group it wasn’t is Russia”, Trump told Beck. “This is a main source of massive income for them. They didn’t blow it up to make a point. That’s the one thing I can tell you for sure,” Trump said, adding that “everything gets blamed on Russia. These people are sick,” Trump said.

The US might have been “working in conjunction” with Ukraine to target the pipelines, the ex-president suggested, since Kiev has already asserted “total dominance” over Washington. “We’ve given them probably $150 billion, and Europe has given them almost nothing,” Trump added.

“We’re gonna end up in World War 3”, Trump warned. “This is a war that should never have happened. I used to speak to Putin about it. I got along with him well. I was tougher on Russia than anybody else. I ended their pipeline. I sanctioned them, And yet I still got along with Putin. That’s a trick,” Trump said.

“The saddest thing about this war is it never should’ve happened”, Trump said. “Now you have to get people in room and you have to knock heads, and you have to get it done. That would mean saying things to Putin and Zelensky that they’re not going to want to hear.”