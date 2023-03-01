Trump Supporters Barred by DeSantis Staff from Governor’s Book Appearance in Florida; Security Guard: “They Told Me…Anybody Wearing Trump Has to Go Right Now” (Video)

Trump supporters were barred from a book appearance by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) in the town of Leesburg Tuesday evening, according to video posted by Trump supporter and former Republican Congressional candidate Laura Loomer.

DeSantis is widely seen as using the book tour to lay the groundwork for a 2024 presidential campaign to challenge President Trump for the Republican nomination. Trump endorsed DeSantis when he first ran for governor in 2018, carrying him over the finish line in both the GOP primary and the general election.

Loomer posted video of a security guard talking to Loomer and a group of Trump supporters who were gathered in the parking lot far away from the entrance to the Books-A-Million store where DeSantis was hawking his new book, “The Courage to Be Free”.

The guard can be heard saying in response to a question of ‘if someone wearing a Trump shirt was in line for the DeSantis booksigning would they be told to leave the property?’, “Yes. Because, because they told me to say anybody wearing Trump has to go right now.” The guard then said he would call police.

“MUST WATCH: I’m at the Leesburg, FL mall outside of Books A Million for my pro-Trump rally with @Villagers4Trump, & @GovRonDeSantis & his staff ordered the police to make “anyone wearing a Trump shirt” or anyone with any “Trump gear” to leave! Ron DeSantis is anti-free speech!”

[email protected] and his staff called the police On me and other Trump supporters who showed up to support President Trump in front of

@booksamillion where Ron DeSantis was having his book signing today. The police officer said on video he was told to remove all pro Trump ppl.”

In another video the exasperated guard is shown complaining the group is acting like the Left–and said that he himself is a Trump supporter. The guard said this was private property and the Trump supporters had to leave.

“A group of Trump supporters and members of @Villagers4Trump showed up to my rally in front of Books A Million for @GovRonDeSantis book signing and we had the police called on us. As you can hear from the video, DeSantis told the police to kick out anyone in Trump gear!”

Being that the parking lot is mall property, the Trump supporters moved their demonstration across the street from the mall.

