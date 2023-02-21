Trump: Biden is Pushing us into World War III – Here’s How I’d Stop It

Speaking at a Club 45 rally in Palm Beach, Florida on George Washington’s Birthday, President Donald Trump explained what he would do to put an end to the war in Ukraine if he were reelected: “I would literally start calling, not from the day I took over, but from the night I won. And I’ll call two people… Putin… and Zelensky. And I’ll say we’re going to meet. I guarantee I could work that out. I’ll tell one guy this, and I’ll tell one guy that… We would have a deal made in 24 hours,” Trump said.

Trump said that “continuing to pour money in” to Ukraine is delaying a peaceful settlement and “getting a lot of people killed.”

“If you watch and understand the moves being made by Biden on Ukraine, he is systematically, but perhaps unknowingly, pushing us into what could soon be World War III. How crazy is that?” Trump wrote on Truth Social.