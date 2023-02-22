Transgender Horror Author Shares Desire to “Slit J.K. Rowling’s Throat” in Now Deleted Tweet

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has been the target of frequent threats of violence and death from trans activists and their allies due to her unwavering belief, and public commentary, that men cannot become women.
The Gateway Pundit reported on their rage when Rowling stood by researcher Maya Forstater. Forstater was let go from her job for making comments labeled as “transphobic.”
Rowling triggered the SJWs again for “misgendering” an account allegedly tied to to Luis Morales, also known as Synthia China Blast, convicted of murdering a 13-year-old child in a racist gang attack.
Transgender novelist Gretchen Felker-Martin wrote a book that described as a “depraved psychosexual horrorshow” in which Rowling is burned alive.
Felker-Martin recently shared, in a now deleted tweet, her desire to slit the throats of several writers she deems “transphobic,” including Rowling.
A well-known transgender horror author who was among the signers of a letter decrying the New York Times’ “biased” reporting on trans issues said she wants to slit J.K. Rowling’s throat.
Gretchen Felker-Martin called out several writers she said were transphobic — including “Harry Potter” author Rowling — on Feb. 12.
“If they all had one throat, man,” she added in the since-deleted tweet.
Felker-Martin came under fire last year after writing a self-confessed “depraved psychosexual horrorshow” in which Rowling is burned alive in her home.
Her debut novel, “Manhunt,” follows two trans women “attempting to survive in a world ravaged by a plague which transforms anyone with enough testosterone in their system into a shrieking monstrosity.”
Earlier, Felker-Martin had condemned the murder of British transgender teenager Brianna Ghey, 16, implying that Rowling and others had stoked the violence that led to the killing, the Daily Mail reported.
Police don’t yet have a motive in the case, but two 15-year-olds have been arrested.
Journalist Jesse Single tweeted about the threat and shared the since deleted tweet.
“Gretchen Felker-Martin, a horror writer who has gotten glowing coverage from outlets like NPR, has blamed commentators she doesn’t like, myself included, for the stabbling death of a trans teen thousands of miles away — and said that our throats should be slit as payback.”
Gretchen Felker-Martin, a horror writer who has gotten glowing coverage from outlets like NPR, has blamed commentators she doesn’t like, myself included, for the stabbling death of a trans teen thousands of miles away — and said that our throats should be slit as payback. pic.twitter.com/8gELAT6voX
— Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) February 14, 2023
“If you are seen as being on the ‘wrong’ team, then if you quote-retweet one just a *bit* too snarkily, that’s considered ‘harassment.’ But the ‘good’ people — the “be kind” crowd — can threaten and harass you and tell you to kill yourself forever, and it’s all good.”
Gretchen Felker-Martin, a horror writer who has gotten glowing coverage from outlets like NPR, has blamed commentators she doesn’t like, myself included, for the stabbling death of a trans teen thousands of miles away — and said that our throats should be slit as payback. pic.twitter.com/8gELAT6voX
— Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) February 14, 2023