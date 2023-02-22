Transgender Horror Author Shares Desire to “Slit J.K. Rowling’s Throat” in Now Deleted Tweet

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has been the target of frequent threats of violence and death from trans activists and their allies due to her unwavering belief, and public commentary, that men cannot become women.

The Gateway Pundit reported on their rage when Rowling stood by researcher Maya Forstater. Forstater was let go from her job for making comments labeled as “transphobic.”

Rowling triggered the SJWs again for “misgendering” an account allegedly tied to to Luis Morales, also known as Synthia China Blast, convicted of murdering a 13-year-old child in a racist gang attack.

Transgender novelist Gretchen Felker-Martin wrote a book that described as a “depraved psychosexual horrorshow” in which Rowling is burned alive.

Felker-Martin recently shared, in a now deleted tweet, her desire to slit the throats of several writers she deems “transphobic,” including Rowling.

Journalist Jesse Single tweeted about the threat and shared the since deleted tweet.

“Gretchen Felker-Martin, a horror writer who has gotten glowing coverage from outlets like NPR, has blamed commentators she doesn’t like, myself included, for the stabbling death of a trans teen thousands of miles away — and said that our throats should be slit as payback.”

“If you are seen as being on the ‘wrong’ team, then if you quote-retweet one just a *bit* too snarkily, that’s considered ‘harassment.’ But the ‘good’ people — the “be kind” crowd — can threaten and harass you and tell you to kill yourself forever, and it’s all good.”