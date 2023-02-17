Timeline to Death: Ultra MAGA Party Releases Damning Video on Pfizer COVID Vaccine Performance

by

Twitter user Ultra MAGA Party released an exceptional new video on the Timeline to Death – The Pfizer COVID Vaccine Saga.

The video includes a timeline of the Pfizer roll-out and performance update.

The video includes several headlines from The Gateway Pundit.

This is an excellent historical timeline of the Pfizer COVID vaccine project – with special appearances by Joe Biden.

Read Also: Mike Lindell Reinvents What Started It All — MyPillow 2.0 Has “NEW Temperature-Regulating Technology”

You can watch the video on Rumble just in case it will be taken down:

